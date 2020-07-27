Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will have gesture control and fall detection

Samsung will launch a range of new devices at Samsung Unpacked next month, one of those will be the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

We have already heard a range of the Galaxy Watch 3 specifications and now we have some details about the handsets features.

The new Galaxy Watch will come with gesture control and you will be able to control the device with hand gestures.

It will also come with fall detection, if someone falls the device will ring for 60 seconds, if they don’t respond then it will send their location to their emergency contacts.

The third generation Galaxy Watch will come with two sizes 41mm and 45mm and the 41mm model which will feature a 1.2 inch display and a 45mm model which will come with a 1.4 inch display.

Both devices will come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of included storage and they will come with various fitness tracking and health features. Samsung Unpacked will take place on the 5th of August and the Galaxy Note 20 will also be unveiled at the event.

Source Sammobile

Image Credit: Evan Blass

