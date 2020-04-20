Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite tablet gets official

By

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite

Samsung has finally made their Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite tablet official, we have been hearing rumors about the device over the last few weeks.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was announced at the end of last week and it comes with a 10.4 inch display with a WUXGA resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

“We understand how busy modern life can be, as our work becomes more flexible and blends with our personal time. Consumers need a versatile device that can integrate seamlessly into their everyday lifestyle,” said Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Product Planning Team, Mobile Communication Business, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the new S Pen are packed with the latest technology to help people stay organized, multitask and capture ideas effortlessly, allowing them to spend time on what matters most to them.”

The tablet is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, there are two storage options 64GB and 128GB and there is also a microSD card slot.

The S6 Lite tablet comes with a 7040 mAh battery and Android 10 and it has a 5 megapixel camera on the front and an 8 megapixel camera on the back. You can see the key specifications below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite key specifications:

Display10.4” 2000×1200(WUXGA+) TFT9
OSAndroid 10 (One UI 2)
ColorOxford Gray, Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink
Dimension & Weight244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm, 465g (LTE ver: 467g)
CameraFront: 5 MP (F2.0)Rear: 8 MP (F1.9)
Memory / Storage4GB RAM64GB / 128GB Internal Storage

Micro SD Slot (Up to 1TB)

ChipsetQuad core 2.3GHz + Quad core 1.7GHz
Battery Capacity7,040mAh (Typical), AFC10
ConnectivityWi-Fi, BTWi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz+5GHz, Wi-Fi Direct, BT 5.0
LTE3CA (Cat.11)
ConnectorsType C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear Jack
SensorsAccelerometer, Gyroscope, RGB, Hall Sensor
GPSGPS + GLONASS
AudioDual Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
VideoRecording: FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fpsPlayback: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) | @120fps
AccessoriesBook cover, Headset, USB Connector, Battery Pack, Charging dock11

You can find out more information about the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

