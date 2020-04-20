Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite tablet gets official

Samsung has finally made their Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite tablet official, we have been hearing rumors about the device over the last few weeks.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was announced at the end of last week and it comes with a 10.4 inch display with a WUXGA resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

“We understand how busy modern life can be, as our work becomes more flexible and blends with our personal time. Consumers need a versatile device that can integrate seamlessly into their everyday lifestyle,” said Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Product Planning Team, Mobile Communication Business, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the new S Pen are packed with the latest technology to help people stay organized, multitask and capture ideas effortlessly, allowing them to spend time on what matters most to them.”

The tablet is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, there are two storage options 64GB and 128GB and there is also a microSD card slot.

The S6 Lite tablet comes with a 7040 mAh battery and Android 10 and it has a 5 megapixel camera on the front and an 8 megapixel camera on the back. You can see the key specifications below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite key specifications:

Display 10.4” 2000×1200(WUXGA+) TFT9 OS Android 10 (One UI 2) Color Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink Dimension & Weight 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm, 465g (LTE ver: 467g) Camera Front: 5 MP (F2.0)Rear: 8 MP (F1.9) Memory / Storage 4GB RAM64GB / 128GB Internal Storage Micro SD Slot (Up to 1TB) Chipset Quad core 2.3GHz + Quad core 1.7GHz Battery Capacity 7,040mAh (Typical), AFC10 Connectivity Wi-Fi, BT Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz+5GHz, Wi-Fi Direct, BT 5.0 LTE 3CA (Cat.11) Connectors Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear Jack Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, RGB, Hall Sensor GPS GPS + GLONASS Audio Dual Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Video Recording: FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fpsPlayback: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) | @120fps Accessories Book cover, Headset, USB Connector, Battery Pack, Charging dock11

You can find out more information about the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite over at Samsung at the link below.

