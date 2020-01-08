Geeky Gadgets

When it comes to Chromebooks, the design of these computers is usually pretty boring. Then in 2017, Google launched the Pixelbook which brought a level of class and a premium feel to the Chromebook lineup. Now today it looks like Samsung is doing the same as the company has officially announced the Galaxy Chromebook. It is a beauty.

It has been designed to be a high-end Chromebook and according to Samsung, will be made with an aluminum body. It has a stunning Fiesta Red finish along with a Mercury Gray. It is a stunner. It also has an AMOLED display, which is a first for Chromebooks.

It will have Intel’s latest 10th gen Core processors, support for WiFi 6, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. There is also a 49.2Wh battery, 2x USB-C ports, a microSD/UFS card reader, built-in stylus, stereo speakers, and a fingerprint sensor. So she has good looks and some decent specs under the hood.

Of course, a high-end laptop also means that the price will be high as well. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is priced starting at $999.99 and will be released in the first quarter of 2020 if you are looking for a pretty new toy.

