Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was made official last month although Samsung did not revealed the full specifications on the handset.

These have now been revealed and can be seen in the photo below, the handset is equipped with a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a HD+ resolution.

The device comes with an octa core processor and a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of built in storage and a microSD card slot.

There is also a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, plus a 20 megapixel front facing camera for selfies.

On the back of the handset there is a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera. The device will come in a choice of three colors, Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White and Prism Dot Gray.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals