Samsung And Stanford Create A 10,000 DPI Display

When we talk about pixel density, some think that when it comes to smartphones, it stops being relevant at a certain resolution. At the distance we typically hold our phones, our eyes stop noticing how sharp certain things are, like the difference between a 720p display on a 5-inch smartphone and a 1080p display on a 5-inch smartphone. At some point, it all looks the same to us.

However, when it comes to tech like virtual reality or augmented reality, the displays are in your face, literally. So you can notice the difference, and now Samsung and researchers at Stanford University are developing a 10,000 DPI display.

This display was created using films to emit white light between reflective layers, with one made of silver and the other made using a reflective metal with nano-sized corrugations. The reflective properties allow for specific colors to resonate through pixels, which allows for higher pixel densities than you would normally get in smartphones or TVs.

By creating a display with such high pixel density, this would allow companies to create displays for use in VR or AR that some might call “flawless”, and remove or reduce the “screen door” effect where you can actually see the gap between pixels when they’re placed close to your eyes. Very interesting.

Source Ubergizmo

