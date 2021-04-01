Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! hits Oculus Quest this summer

The game was first announced last August, and now Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! has a release date and list of supported platforms. This is the first new video game for the duo in over a decade. It will come out on Oculus Quest this June, with SteamVR and Viveport releases to follow later in the year. In 2022, the game will also hit PlayStation VR. Good news because Sony recently confirmed it’s working on a new virtual reality headset for the PS5 but it won’t be ready for 2021.

HappyGiant, the studio that is developing the title, recruited former LucasArts and Telltale developers who worked on previous Sam & Max games to help with the project, making sure that all remains faithful to the series. It also got assistance from franchise creator Steve Purcell himself. Last year, a small studio named Skunkape Games remastered Telltale’s Sam & Max Save the World for PC and Nintendo Switch. So this duo is getting popular again.

It is a good entry point into the series if you want to see what it’s all about before This Time It’s Virtual! comes out this summer. It should be pretty fun if you like the this old franchise.

Source Engadget

