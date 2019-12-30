Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Is Happening

If you have been wondering about the fate of the Deadpool franchise ever since Disney acquired Fox, me too. Disney’s approach to movies is to keep them as family-friendly as possible to cater to a larger audience, and obviously Deadpool is not your family-friendly movie. So what is happening with it?

Disney had previously promised that they would keep making R-rated Deadpool movies and the good news is that it looks like they are staying true to their word. Appearing on Live With Kelly And Ryan, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 is indeed in development over at Marvel Studios.

The actor said, “Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.” We don’t know who Reynolds is referring to as the “whole team”.

Tim Miller, the original director of the first Deadpool movie, had left Deadpool 2 which was directed by David Leitch. It is also unclear when the movie would be released, or how it will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Regardless, we suppose it’s still good news that the movie is being worked on and many fans are looking forward to it.

Source Ubergizmo

