Russia Wants To Limit Apple’s App Store commission

It seems like many are not happy with the piece of the pie that Apple takes on its app store. There is the question of how much of a cut they should receive. The industry standard appears to be 30%, but some developers are feeling that it’s too much.

While this is how some companies have felt for a while, it only recently became the center of attention when Epic decided to publicly challenge Apple which has resulted in a legal battle between the two. Now it looks like regulators around the world are starting to sit up and pay attention to this. In Russia, a lawmaker has submitted draft legislation in which it has been proposed that the cut that companies like Apple and Google should take should be capped at 20%.

The legislation would require that app sellers like Apple and Google pay an additional third of their commission (essentially a 30% cut of the 20% that they would take) that would then go towards a special training fund for IT specialists. This would be done quarterly.

With so much public scrutiny, it would be a miracle if Apple were to walk away from this unchanged. It will be interesting to see what happens.

Source Ubergizmo

