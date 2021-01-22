Russia bans Death Note and other anime

Are you an anime fan in Russia? It looks like a Russian district court banned Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul and Inuyashiki on certain streaming websites over concerns that teens are recreating violent acts from them. The St. Petersburg court system alleges that “Every episode contains cruelty, murder, violence,” according to The Moscow Times.

Back in December, five lawsuits were filed against 49 sites that stream anime. Prosecutors also wanted bans on Naruto, Elfen Lied, and Interspecies Reviewers.

The court blocked the distribution of Death Note and Inuyashiki on two websites and Tokyo Ghoul on one site. During a recent hearing, an expert for the prosecution apparently described Death Note as “potentially dangerous for a modern child.”

While the bans are specific to those sites and the court seems to be taking things on a case-by-case basis, it is possible that the Roskomnadzor censorship agency may treat the ruling as a general ban on the shows. In fact, parents in Russia have been asking for a ban on Death Note since 2013, after the death by suicide of a teen who had a collection of the manga. Looks like they are getting their way. We will have to see how far this goes.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals