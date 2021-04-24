RuneScape is coming to iOS and Android

RuneScape is coming to mobile devices this summer. The classic MMORPG has been in early access on iOS and Android for a while, but it will open up to everyone within the next few months. We won’t have a long wait. RuneScape will stay free-to-play, with extra skills, quests, and other perks for paying subscribers.

The game had more than 2.1 million installs on mobile during early access and hit a record-high number of subscribers last year, with more than 1.2 million. So, while the RuneScape franchise is over two decades old, it still has an active user base that’s ready for more.

If you’re already a RuneScape player, there’s cross-play and cross-progression support with the PC version. You’ll also have access to all of your quests, characters, equipment and more. The has been revamped for mobile and it has received a visual and operational overhaul. There are redesigned menus, icons, text and textures, and also refined combat mechanics for mobile.

You can pre-order RuneScape on iOS and pre-register on Android right now if you can’t wait. If enough people do this, Jagex will unlock some exclusive cosmetic items for the game.

This is not the first time RuneScape has been on iOS and Android. In 2018, Jagex released Old School Runescape, which is based on a 2007 build, on mobile.

