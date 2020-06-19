Rumored Xbox Series X Pricing Details

Right now no one knows how much Sony’s next-gen PS5 console will cost, but a listing on Amazon revealed that it could be priced starting at $450 and $600. And now according to the latest rumors, Microsoft could win on the price front.

This info comes from a user calling themselves Eastmen who posted on the Beyond3D forums that the Xbox Series X might be priced at around $400, while the Xbox Series S could hit price points as low as $200. The post says that to cover their potential losses in hardware sales, Microsoft might be looking to take a bigger cut of game sales and subscriptions.

Microsoft’s next-gen console will be called the Xbox Series X. It is more than just a single console and according to the rumor, could also consist of an “S” series which Microsoft introduced in the Xbox One S. We don’t have any confirmation yet, so take it with a grain of salt, but at a lower price point, Microsoft could get more gamers to adopt the Xbox system over the PS5.

However, some say that Sony is still expected to win the next-gen console war, and that Sony could sell almost double the number of consoles compared to Microsoft in the next 4 years. We will see.

Source Ubergizmo

