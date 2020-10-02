Rogue Company is now free-to-play

Rogue Company is a 4v4 team-based multiplayer shooter that arrived in a closed beta early in the year, but now the game is free-to-play in an open beta. The game proved very popular from the launch thanks to cool features like cross-play and the fact that it was hyped up by players like Dr. Disrespect and 100 Thieves.

The game was developed by First Watch Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios. You have several playable characters that are called Rogues and there are objective-based modes and maps set in scenic towns, factories, and canals. Teams skydive into maps to compete for objectives and earn money to buy weapons, equipment, and extra perks. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? To celebrate the kickoff, the game is offering a new Rogue called Dahlia, who is described as “an uncompromising former military officer and one of the most decorated squad leaders in the world.”

The company also said that any DLC will be “cosmetic only, there’s no pay-to-win here.” Fans will be happy about that. Rogue Company gained 2 million players to the early game access since July. This was helped by the multi-platform aspect and similarity to popular titles like Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and of course, Fortnite.

