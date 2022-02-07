Rockstar Says Next GTA Title In Development

Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto V way back in 2013, so it is almost a decade old. However, despite the fact that it is so old, many are still playing that game. This is largely thanks to the company’s decision of creating an online version of the game where new content is constantly being added to keep things fresh and interesting for players

Still, many gamers are excited to see what the next major installment in the GTA franchise will bring, and we have some good news regarding that. Rockstar has announced and confirmed that they are already actively developing the next GTA title. Many fans have been waiting to hear that.

The company says, “With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

We have been hearing a lot of rumors about GTA 6 for a while and some of its features, like smarter NPCs, so it’s good to hear that the company has confirmed its existence and that it is being worked on. If earlier rumors are to be believed, it could be quite a while before we see it released though, but hopefully, Rockstar will have more details for us soon.

Source and Image Credit: Ubergizmo

