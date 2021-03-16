Rockstar is fixing GTA Online PC loading times

It’s been a long time coming and Rockstar Games will soon address GTA Online’s infamous PC loading times. The fix comes some six years after the game came out for Windows. We can thank the work of someone in the community. Otherwise it may have been a longer wait.

t0st recently took to GitHub to share a proof of concept of a fix they developed for the game. They said it could improve GTA Online’s loading times by as much as 70 percent. It does this by addressing an issue with a CPU bottleneck. He warns that the fix issn’t “for casual use,” but estimated a single developer at Rockstar could implement a similar solution in less than a day. And now, according to Rockstar, an official fix is on the way.

“After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved,” the company told PC Gamer. “As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.”

We don’t know when it plans to release the fix.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals