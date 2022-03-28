Rockstar Announces GTA+ Subscription Service

Many gamers have been waiting for Rockstar to launch GTA 6, but until then, the company continues to milk GTA 5 gamers with a newly announced GTA+ subscription service aimed at those who are still enjoying GTA Online. And there are many.

Rockstar says, “Being a GTA+ Member gets you a recurring monthly GTA$500,000 direct deposit to your Maze Bank account, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on, special vehicle upgrades, Member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more each month.”

The subscription is $6 a month and it will come with added perks like credits that will be added to your in-game bank account every month, exclusive upgrades, discounts, and much more. $6 isn’t too bad if you are still enjoying the game, and there are many people who are still enjoying GTA Online, so it makes sense for Rockstar to attempt to further monetize it right now.

Rockstar recently confirmed that the next installment for the Grand Theft Auto series is in fact in development, but when we can expect to see the game launch is a mystery, which is why many players are still playing the game through GTA Online. The price is not bad at all.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals