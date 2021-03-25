Rocket League Sideswipe coming to iOS and Android

Good news for fans! Rocket League is coming to iOS and Android. In fact, Psyonix is building Rocket League Sideswipe from the ground up for mobile devices. You will be able to play in solo games or team up with a friend for two vs. two matches, which last two minutes each. Sounds pretty awesome right?

You’ll need to know that the perspective is switching to a 2D, side-on view though. And that Rocket League Sideswipe has touch controls that Psyonix says are easy to learn to use. There will also be advanced control mechanics for newbie car soccer pros to learn as well.

Just like in the original game, there will be a ranking system for competitive modes and you will have a ton of car customization options at your fingertips as well.

We won’t have long to wait. Psyonix is hoping to release the free-to-play Rocket League Sideswipe later this year, though we don’t have an exact date yet. Players in Australia and New Zealand can get an early hands-on starting today via an Android regional alpha test. You can find that on the Google Play Store if you are interested. There will be betas in other regions in the coming months to follow.

Source Engadget

