Rocket League Ends Online Multiplayer Support For Linux and macOS

If you are playing Psyonix’s Rocket League on a Mac or Linux computer, you should know that the developer has announced that they will be dropping support for online multiplayer for the game on both those of these platforms. This will happen in March after a final patch for the game has been released.

Harmonix says, “As we continue to upgrade Rocket League with new technologies, it is no longer viable for us to maintain support for the macOS and Linux (SteamOS) platforms. As a result, the final patch for the macOS and Linux versions of the game will be in March. This update will disable online functionality (such as in-game purchases) for players on macOS and Linux.”

The developer says that this only applies to online multiplayer though. The game will continue to play just fine, but it will be limited to offline play like Local Matches. Gamers who want to play with their friends will still be able to do so, except that it will be limited to local multiplayer with split-screen play. Not the best news for people using those platforms.

This will be happening in March, so if you play it a lot, you may need to switch your platform.

