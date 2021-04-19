Petoi Bittle robot kit raises over $1,000,000

The development team at Petoi have created a tiny palm sized robot dog named Bittle. Designed for STEM education and fun the robot has been designed to bring down the technical and cost barriers normally associated with dynamic quadruped robots.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the robot now available to back via Indiegogo InDemand with early bird pledges starting from $250 offering a 15% saving off the recommend retail price. Other individual components can also be purchased separately to expand projects you may have already built.

The complete Bittle robotic kits are expected to ship before the end of 2020 and Bittle makes a perfect tool for learning, teaching, and researching, or a surprising gift to impress your family and friends says its creators, although Bittle is not a toy for small children say its developers.

“Petoi Bittle is a tiny but powerful robot that can play tricks like real animals. We fine-tuned every bit to fit agile maneuverability into a palm-sized robot pet. You can bring Bittle to life by assembling its puzzle-like frame and downloading our demo codes on GitHub. You can also teach it new skills to win prizes in our community challenges. We recommend parental guidance to appreciate its rich content and avoid damage or injury.”

“Evolving with an open-source gene, Bittle is an open platform to fuse multiple makers’ gadgets into one organic system. With our customized Arduino board coordinating all instinctive and sophisticated movements, you can clip on various sensors to bring in perception. You could also inject artificial intelligence capabilities by mounting a Raspberry Pi or other AI chips through wired/wireless connections.

Bittle is the second product of OpenCat, sibling of Nybble. Backed by a worldwide user group, you can find many tutorials and project ideas on the Internet. By posting on our forum or social media (Instagram/Twitter @PetoiCamp), you can contribute to the community or simply make your wishes heard. We are always drawing the blueprint for futuristic robots!”

