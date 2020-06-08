Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum and mop with advanced obstacle recognition launches with a $50 off early bird promotion

Sponsored:



Personally I have never been a great fan of hoovering and made the decision to invest in a robot vacuum cleaner almost soon as they started to become available in my country, that was over four years ago and have never looked back since. It is definitely one of the most satisfying technology investments I have made in recent years, together with my robot lawn mower, and can highly recommend it, if cleaning your floors is not one of your top priorities or most enjoyable tasks.

Since the first consumer robot vacuum cleaners became available, companies have been flooding the market with both cheap imitations of more established brands or pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with home robotics. One such company at the forefront of robotic cleaning technology and creating next generation home cleaning robots is Roborock, who have just launched their new Roborock S6 MaxV robot, combining both a vacuum cleaner and mop in one compact smart cleaner.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To celebrate the launch of the Roborock S6 MaxV, Roborock is now offering the S6 MaxV cleaning robot at a promotional price of just $699.99 for a limited time. Offering a $50 saving off the recommended retail price of $749.99 for a limited time. The Roborock S6 MaxV promotion is running from June 8th 2020 for only 7 days until June 14th 2020, so don’t delay if you would like to take advantage of this great deal.

The innovative Roborock S6 MaxV is fitted with cutting edge LIDAR technology, which accurately measures distance to map out the most efficient routing. On top of this, Roborock has introduced a dual-camera system to enable object recognition and avoidance, bringing the navigation prowess up one level. Discover more about the technology and the limited time promotional launch offer by visiting the Roborock S6 MaxV product page.

The stereo camera on the S6 MaxV captures detailed images at a maximum speed of 30fps, estimating the size and location of items such as bags, shoes, power strips and even pet waste. Using a fast and powerful Qualcomm® APQ8053 processor, it then figures out the best way to clean around these items, ensuring a fuss-free clean.

If you live in a multi-level house purchasing a robot vacuum cleaner for each floor may not be economically viable for most. Thankfully the Roborock S6 MaxV is fitted with an excellent multi-level mapping feature, that allows the robot to map rooms and floors and automatically recognize where it is located in the house thanks to its LiDar navigation system, allowing it to cleaning more effectively when moved to different locations of the house. The S6 MaxV can recognize up to four house levels and allows users to configure up to ten no-go zones, no-go lines and no-mop zones per level using the companion smartphone application.

Not only is the Roborock S6 MaxV home floor cleaning robot equipped with advanced avoidance and recognition systems but it is also the most powerful Roborock robot-vacuum currently created to date, offering a massive 25% improvement in suction power compared to previous models. Allowing it to capturing fine dust from floors and the improved suction on carpets enable it to clean deeper into the carpet pile, while still being able to vacuuming areas up to 250m². When finished the 460ml dust collection bin can quickly be removed and emptied with a minimum of fuss and includes a washable E11 rated filter created to capture 95% of home pollutants.

The launch promotion offer is only available for seven days until June 14th, 2020, for more information, full specifications and ordering options jump over to the official Roborock S6 MaxV product page.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals