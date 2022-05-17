Robocop Added To Fortnite

Epic Games has announced that Robocop is now available to buy in the Fortnite Item Shop along with news that YouTuber Ali-A will be added to the Fortnite Icon Series this Thursday. Robocop was actually added to the game this past weekend, and it even includes the leg of ED-209. Also, you can ride on a mini ED-209 using a new Robocop Emote in the game, which frankly sounds amazing.

“The Robocop Outfit includes the LEG-209 Back Bling, the leg of ED-209 that’s separately available as a Pickaxe,” an Epic Games blog post says. “Get them both in the Robocop Bundle and use LEG-209 as a Pickaxe that can be a Back Bling and vice versa. Going on patrol? The traversal Lil’ ED-209 Emote is also in the Shop. Use it to ride on a mini ED-209 (yes, it works on stairs).”

In other Fortnite news, YouTuber Ali-A hits the Fortnite Icon Series on Thursday, but before then, you can complete Ali-A’s Quest to unlock a special spray. You can also compete in the Ali-A Cup on Wednesday, May 18, for a chance to unlock the Ali-A Outfit early and the Ali-A Army Emoticon. The Ali-A quest to unlock a new spray is a matter of eliminating 15 opponents at the Ali-A experience, which is already live in-game. You’ll receive the Ali-A Was Here Spray.

Source and Image Credit Game Informer

