Ring’s Mailbox Sensor Tells You When You’ve Got Mail

Sure, we use tracking numbers to keep track of our deliveries, but this doesn’t always apply to things like letters. If you want to know when you have new mail in your mailbox, you might want to check out Ring’s new Mailbox Sensor, whose name says it all.

The Ring Mailbox Sensor is designed to go on your mailbox outside of your home. When the door to the mailbox is opened, you will get a notification to let you know that you might have new mail. This will be helpful if you’re trying to keep an eye out for an important letter that you’re expecting, or just new mail in general.

It can also be helpful if you think that someone might be looking in on your mail because it alerts you to when the mailbox’s door is open. You could catch a thief. If you’re home or have a home security camera, you can check to make sure that it’s being opened by the mailman himself, or if it’s a bad neighbor checking in on you.

The Ring Mailbox Sensor device is priced at $30, but if you don’t have the required bridge you can get them together for just $50.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals