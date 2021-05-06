Returnal has a bug that eats save files

We just got the first update for Returnal and Housemarque has already pulled the patch after many players complained about losing their progress in the game. While the game invites you to repeat runs over and over again, it also tracks progress against a lot of the game’s challenges, and reports indicate that many players were losing either all of their progress or anything new they attempted since the patch. So not a great player situation. However, the company is aware of the issue and are working on it.

According to Housemarque, “We are fixing the issue now and a new patch will be published in a few hours.” If you see the CE-100028-1 error message, then you’ve been affected by the bug. If your system already downloaded the 1.3.3 update, then they suggest not playing until the new patch arrives, and they said that anyone who downloaded it will need to reinstall the game.

These days it seems there are more and more bugs in game releases and also in patches that are supposed to improve things. It is sadly a way of life for gamers these days. But it is annoying when you just want to play a game and enjoy yourself.

Source Engadget

