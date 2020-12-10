Retailer Cancels PS5 Scalper Orders

Right now, people or scalping groups who are buying up PS5 consoles and reselling them at higher prices are a problem for those who want the console. Many of these scalpers are trying to sell the consoles at double the retail price that online retailers are selling the console for, and making a decent profit.

Over in South Korea, one retailer Gamewoori, is trying to fight these scalpers by cancelling orders if they are found to be bought with the intention of resale. According to the retailer’s Instagram, if they find any evidence that one of their customers is trying to resell their pre-order at higher prices, they will cancel the orders, even if payment has already been made.

They are also encouraging people to see if other people who bought from Gamewoori, are also reselling their pre-orders and to report it to them. Cancelled units will be allocated towards the next round of pre-orders. We aren’t sure if this is legal or not, but hopefully it will discourage scalpers and allow gamers to get their hands on a hard to get console.

Sony really should have had the shortage issue straightened out before launch, but hopefully you can get one soon.

Source Ubergizmo

