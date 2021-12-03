Respawn Pulls Titanfall

In 2014, Respawn Entertainment launched Titanfall. However, in recent years, the game has received many unfavorable reviews and has been fighting an uphill battle against hackers who have been hacking the game and launching DDoS attacks that have made the game pretty much unplayable for fans.

It looks like Respawn has had enough and in a tweet, they have announced that they will be pulling the game from sales and will also be taking it off subscription services. The game will no longer be available for purchase starting now, and those who paid for subscription services that include the game will no longer be able to access it come March 1st, 2022.

Respawn does not mention why they have removed the game, but when you consider that the peak concurrent users on Steam right now is just 6 gamers, so it is clear that the playerbase has dwindled to nothing.

This isn’t the end of the franchise however. Respawn says, “Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is a north star for the calibre of experiences we will continue to create here at Respawn.”

Source Ubergizmo

