Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition Adds New Story Content

Resident Evil Village showed up at the Capcom Showcase. After revealing that the game has sold over six million copies worldwide, Capcom also revealed a Gold Edition is on the way, and more. There’s a new story expansion called Shadows of Rose, which puts Rose in the lead for a mind-bending adventure.

Rose is in her teens or twenties and she’s struggling with her powers. To try and control them, she enters the consciousness of the Megamycete and that’s where the fun begins. Time and space are warped and she sees someone that looks just like her. The entire game is set from the third-person perspective. It sounds pretty interesting.

Capcom is adding that new viewpoint to the core game, allowing you to see Ethan and experience the game more like Resident Evil 4 with over-the-shoulder aiming.

Also, Mercenaries mode is getting fleshed out with new missions and playable characters like Chris Redfield, Alcina Dimitrescu, and Karl Heisenberg. And Lady Dimitrescu.

If you already played through Resident Evil Village, you won’t have to buy the Gold Edition and will just need to get the new Winter’s Expansion, which has all three additions. Capcom is planning to release this on October 28. It should be a lot of fun.

Source and Image Credit Gameinformer

