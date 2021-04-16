Resident Evil Village demo is coming soon

Capcom unveiled a ton of Resident Evil information during yesterday’s showcase including details about Netflix’s animated series but if you are eagerly awaiting the next entry in the game series, the most important thing you want to know is when you’ll be able to play it. Us too. We know that there will be Resident Evil Village demos available, but they’re all time-limited, and only playable during specific windows. So make sure you free up some time in your schedule.

If you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 then you get first dibs, with a 30 minute demo of the “Village” environment available for eight hours starting on April 17th at 8 PM ET. A 30 minute “Castle” demo will be available to PlayStation owners for the same eight hour window on April 24th.

If you want to try out the game for longer, then you’ll get a chance on all platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Stadia) when 60 minute demos that give you access to both environments are released on May 1st. These will be playable for 24 hours, starting at 8 PM ET, and pre-downloads are available on PlayStation right now. The game itself will be released on all platforms on May 7th, so we don’t have too long of a wait.

