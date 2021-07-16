Resident Evil Re:Verse gets delayed until 2022

We should be used to games getting delayed at this point. It has become very common for big games to suffer delays. The latest title to get delayed is Resident Evil Re:Verse, which is the multiplayer take on the horror franchise. Capcom is putting the release date on ice only a week or two before the game was supposed to drop though, so it is very last minute.

“The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience,” the Resident Evil team said in a tweet. “We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Re:Verse was announced as a free game for those who own Resident Evil Village. Capcom suggested those who have a physical copy of Village should keep their Re:Verse download code in a safe place or add it to their account so that they’re ready to go when the game finally launches.

Re:Verse is basically a new deathmatch mode where four and six players pick a Resident Evil character and duke it out in short battles. When you die, you come back as a zombie. The player with the most points after five minutes is the winner.

Pushing back Re:Verse by at least six months at the last minute is a bit odd and we wonder what exactly is going on with the title. It indicates that the game isn’t close to being ready despite the July release window.

Source Engadget

