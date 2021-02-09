Resident Evil movie reboot to premiere on Labor Day weekend

The next Resident Evil film will open on September 3rd on Labor Day weekend. This movie will not follow Milla Jovovich’s Alice anymore. The upcoming film is expected to follow the games closely and will serve as a reboot of the movie series. Writer/director Johannes Roberts is at the helm.

Roberts said he wanted to “go back to the original first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience [he] had when [he] first played them” while also “telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences.”

Since the reboot will be under Sony in the US, though, there’s a chance that it will go through a traditional theatrical release unlike many lately. The film will be set in 1998 and producer Robert Kulzer will “explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City.” It really does look like it will be a straight adaptation of the first two games. Kaya Scodelario will star as Claire Redfield, and The Flash’s Robbie Amell will play as the brother Chris. Avan Jogia is Leon Kennedy, Tom Hopper is Albert Wesker and Neal McDonough is t-Virus scientist William Birkin.

Source Engadget

