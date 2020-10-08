Resident Evil Movie Reboot Has A Brand New Cast

Even though the original series of Resident Evil movies weren’t well-received by critics, it was still considered a financial success since it grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film series based on a video game, and those typically do poorly historically.

Advertising

So it doesn’t really come as a surprise to learn that there are plans to continue the franchise/. It has been announced that Constantin Film will be rebooting the series. Unlike the original series, which mostly used characters from the game but not necessarily the storyline, the reboot is expected to be more faithful to the game, specifically, the first two games in the series.

Writer-director Johannes Roberts says, “With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences.”

The reboot has Kaya Scodelario cast as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough as William Birkin. The reboot should be released next year, but there are no dates yet.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals