Resident Evil 4 VR remake hits Oculus Quest 2 on October 21st

Just in time for Halloween Halloween, we have another spooky game to play. Even if you have played it before, Resident Evil 4 is worth playing again. This time in VR. A virtual-reality remake of a Resident Evil game is perfect for this time of year. The latest version of Resident Evil 4 will arrive as an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive on October 21st at 10AM ET. So get ready for a scare-fest in VR.

Capcom announced the remake way back in April. The Gamecube classic has been retooled for VR by Oculus Studios and Armature Studio. You will of course control Leon from a first-person perspective rather than looking over his shoulder. It’s Vr after all. And as you would expect, several aspects, such as combat and inventory management, were reworked to take advantage of VR.

You can use physical movements to pick up and use weapons and items and instead of switching to a menu to swap guns, you can grab a different one from your holster, which we can all appreciate. Whether you want to play standing or seated is up to you, as there’s support for teleportation and room-scale movement, though you’ll mostly use the analog stick for navigation.

Source Engadget

