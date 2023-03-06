Resident Evil 4 remake lands on March 24th, 2023

Capcom’s anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4 is heading to PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam on March 24th, 2023. The studio debuted a trailer for the project during the PlayStation State of Play live stream to the delight of fans.

The game will be a revamp of the original 2005 title starring Leon S. Kennedy and the president’s daughter, Ashley Graham. And lots of zombies.

“We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it,” a Capcom producer said via the PlayStation Blog. “This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.”

Capcom also teased some Resident Evil 4 content built specifically for PlayStation VR 2, the upcoming version of Sony’s console VR headset. Capcom is also building a PSVR2 version of Resident Evil: Village, the latest Resident Evil game in the franchise. The PSVR2 edition of Resident Evil: Village will have the entire PS5 version of the game.

We don’t have a release date for Sony’s PSVR2 yet, or for that Resident Evil: Village DLC we were promised a year ago. Hopefully soon.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Capcom

