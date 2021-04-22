Resident Evil 4 arrives on Oculus Quest 2 this year

Keeping their promise, Oculus had some new details to share about the upcoming VR remaster of Resident Evil 4. The good news is that when it comes out on Oculus Quest 2 later this year, you’ll get to replay the GameCube classic RE title in first-person. So many of the gameplay systems have gotten some tweaks to make them better for VR. An example would be that you can move Leon by pushing forward the analog stick on the Quest 2’s Touch controllers or by taking advantage of the teleportation and room-scale features that Armature has added. So you have some options.

And if you were worried, weapons and items will be physical objects in the game that you’ll be able to pick up. So if you want to switch to your pistol, you can grab it from Leon’s holster instead of going into the menu the traditional way.

Aside from gameplay tweaks, Armature tried their best to keep the experience similar to the one Resident Evil fans know. Cinematics are in their original format and they have faithfully recreated animations and textures in Unreal Engine 4. Oculus and Armature will give us more details on the remaster very soon. It sounds very promising so far.

Source Engadget

