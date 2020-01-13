Researchers Use Ultrasound To Damage Cancer Cells

Ultrasound technology has been used to destroy tumors in the past. This is something that has been done for some time and can be an alternative to invasive surgery. But the problem with ultrasound is that it destroys both cancerous and healthy cells at the same time, much like chemo.

However, researchers at the California Institute of Technology and City of Hope Beckman Research Institute have come up with a new way of using ultrasound technology that can selectively target cancer cells. This is done by turning the ultrasound frequency down and creating a low-intensity ultrasound that can find and destroy tumors.

This is a theory that was first developed at a lab in Caltech, where it was suggested that maybe certain cells are vulnerable to ultrasound at certain frequencies. This is similar to how a trained singer can shatter a wine glass by singing at a specific pitch.

David Mittelstein, lead author on the paper says, “This project shows that ultrasound can be used to target cancer cells based on their mechanical properties. This is an exciting proof of concept for a new kind of cancer therapy that doesn’t require the cancer to have unique molecular markers or to be located separately from healthy cells to be targeted.” Great news for health.

Source Ubergizmo

