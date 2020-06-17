Reminder: Save 97% on the Software Developer Certification Bundle

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the greaty deal on the Software Developer Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The Software Developer Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39.99, that’s a saving of 97% off the normal price.
Here is what is included in the bundle:
- C# in 6 Hours: C# for Complete Beginners – Learn by Coding
- Xamarin: Build Native Cross Platform Apps with C# Codes
- React JS: Learn React JS from Scratch with Hands-On Projects
- Redux with React JS: Learn Redux with Modern React JS
- React Native: Learn React Native with Hands-On Practices
- Java Programming: Learn Core Java & Improve Java Skills
- Python: Learn Python with Real Python Hands-On Examples
- Mobile App Marketing: Learn App Monetization From Scratch
- HTML for Everyone: Real World Coding in HTML
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Software Developer Certification Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.