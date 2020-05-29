Reminder: Save 97% on the Complete Six Sigma Training & Certification Bundle

We have an awesome last minute deal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 97% off the Complete Six Sigma Training & Certification Bundle.

The Complete Six Sigma Training & Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for just $59, that’s a saving of 97% off the regular price.

Lean Six Sigma has three tiers of certification: Yellow Belt, Green Belt, and Black Belt. As you can probably deduce, Black Belt is the highest certification, making this course a major asset for business professionals. By passing the Certification Exam included with this course, you will have mastered Lean Six Sigma and be better qualified for high-paying management positions or to operate your own business.

3 simulated exams & one year of e-learning access

Use audio-video lectures, simulated exams, flashcards & toolkits to prepare for the Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Exam

Master the eight kinds of waste: Time, Inventory, Motion, Waiting, Over-production, Over-processing, Defects, & Skills

Develop skills to use Six Sigma methodologies, Lean concepts & DMAIC methodologies

Take the Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Exam, included free in the course

Earn 45 PDUs for PMI Credential Holders

