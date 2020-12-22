Reminder: Save 96% on the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

Just a quick reminder about the great deal for our readers on the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 96% off the normal price.

The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is available in our deals store for just $33.99, it normally retails for $945.

It’s time to show Excel who’s boss! Whether you’re starting from square one or aspiring to become an absolute Excel wizard, this is the right place for you. This course will give you a deep understanding of the advanced formulas and functions that transform Excel from a basic spreadsheet program into a dynamic and powerful analytics tool. Through hands-on, contextual examples, you’ll learn why these formulas are awesome and how they can be applied in a number of ways. This is especially useful for including in your portfolio or resume, so future employers can feel confident in your skill set.

Access 93 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7

Easily build dynamic tools & Excel dashboards to filter, display, & analyze your data

Go rogue & design your own formula-based formatting rules

Join datasets from multiple sources in seconds w/ lookup, index, & match functions

Pull real-time data from APIs directly into Excel

Manipulate dates, times, text, & arrays

Automate tedious & time-consuming analytics tasks using cell formulas and functions in Excel

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals