Reminder: Save 93% on the Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE

Since its launch in 2010, AgilePM has fast established itself as the world’s leading framework and certification for Agile project management. It’s widely used for project delivery to come up with the right solution at the right time. On the other hand, PRINCE 2 is a structured method to manage successful projects by dividing them into manageable and controllable stages. If you’re aiming to be a senior-level project manager, mastering these methods is crucial. This bundle of accredited courses is designed to equip users with the know-how they need for successful projects and agile project management. Accredited Courses help you get qualified and become immediately productive as a member of an agile/project environment. Access 360 lectures & 100 hours of content 24/7

Learn the skills needed for managing & delivering successful projects

Understand risk management, planning, handling change, organization & more

Cover the Foundation & Practitioner level content for AgilePM® Project MAnagement, PRINCE2® Project Management, and PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management syllabuses

Practice w/ interactive exercises & exam simulations Course Bundle Includes: AgilePM® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course. PRINCE2® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course. PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course.

Instructor SPOCE Project Management is one of the longest standing Accredited Training Organisations in the world and is the flagship training company for PRINCE2, AgilePM, and MSP to name but a few. An APM, APMG, AXELOS, and PeopleCert accredited training organization, SPOCE offers a range of project, program, risk and service management training courses carried out with the use of online eLearning, blended learning, classroom training, and virtual delivery methods, made possible by a network of accredited trainers. Options range from change management, project and program, business analysis, P3M3, and beyond, focusing on the best-practice methods that are highly regarded across the globe.

Important Details Length of time users can access this course: 1 year

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Eligible for CPD/PDU’s

Updates included

Experience level required: all levels

