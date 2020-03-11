Reminder: Save 83% on the Surfshark VPN Subscriptions

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the on the Surfshark VPN Subscriptions in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 83% off the normal price.

The Surfshark VPN Subscriptions is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $69 and it comes with some great features, have a look at the video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You shouldn’t be forced to choose between speed and privacy when you’re surfing with a VPN; and, thanks to Surfshark, you won’t have to. With 500+ torrent-friendly servers and unlimited data, Surfshark lets you sidestep geo-restrictions and enjoy your favorite content at blazing speeds anywhere. Military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols keep you safe online, and Surfshark’s no logging policy ensures your data stays private. Plus, as the only VPN that offers unlimited simultaneous connections, Surfshark brings true browsing freedom to your entire household.

Browse securely, even on public WiFi, w/ AES-256-GCM encryption

Surf restriction-free w/ unlimited data & bandwidth on unlimited devices

CleanWeb™ feature blocks ads, trackers & malware while you browse

Access 500+ servers in 38 countries worldwide

Protect your true IP from websites w/ WebRTC protection

Mitigate risks w/ IPv6 leak protection, kill switch & Zero-knowledge DNS

Enjoy content faster w/ optimized online streaming & torrent-friendly servers

Evade geo-restrictions & access your favorite sites anywhere

Browse w/ peace of mind thanks to a strict no logging policy

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Surfshark VPN Subscriptions over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals