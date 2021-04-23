Reminder: Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge, Save 64%

We have an amazing deal on the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge is available in our deals store for $69.99, that’s a saving of 64% off off the regular price.

The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener helps you get professional quality sharpening right in your own home. This 3-in-1 knife sharpener includes a stainless steel angle gauge for measuring your blade’s exact angle, three ceramic wheels for honing (straightening) your blade, three diamond wheels for sharpening your blade, and 3 tungsten carbide rods for putting a new edge on your blade. The result is complete maintenance of your favorite knives for effortless slicing and dicing. Features of the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge include : Stainless steel angle gauge: For measuring exact angle of your blade

For measuring exact angle of your blade Ceramic wheels: For honing or straightening your blade

For honing or straightening your blade Diamond wheels: For sharpening your blade

For sharpening your blade Tungsten carbide rod: Putting new edge on your blade Successfully funded on Kickstarter

Featured in Florida Today and Space Coast Daily

The Gadget Flow: “It hones, sharpens, and gives your knife a new edge at every angle.”

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals