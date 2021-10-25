Remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy arrives November 11th

We have some news about the release of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. Rockstar has revealed when you’ll be able to get your hands on the upgraded versions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas.

The bundle arrives digitally on November 11th on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Physical editions will be available for consoles on December 7th.

It will cost $60 for the trilogy. The remastered GTA: San Andreas hits Xbox Game Pass on November 11th and the upgraded GTA III will arrive on PlayStation Now on December 7th.

Some of the changes to the games are upgraded richer graphics. Rockstar has also added higher resolution textures, enhanced the weather effects, improved character, and vehicle models, overhauled the lighting system, and increased draw distances. However, they aimed to hang onto each game’s original aesthetic. Vice City looks far more vibrant than the original, but it’s clearly still Vice City. You won’t mistake it for anything else.

Also, PS5 and Xbox Series X players will be able to run the games in 4K at up to 60 frames per second. On PC, there’s support for NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) upscaling tech too. Switch players will have gyro controls and can use the touchscreen to navigate menus and zoom and pan the camera.

If it has been a while you may want to play these games again now.

Source Engadget

