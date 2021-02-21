Relieve back pain, shoulder pain and more using the Trigger Point Rocker

If you suffer from aches and pains in your neck, shoulders or back you may be interested in a new Trigger Point Rocker designed to help alleviate and correct issues with your spine alignment, neck aches, backaches and more. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 11,000 backers with still 40 days remaining. The system has been designed to provide natural pain relief while targeting your shoulders and upper back to help relieve any issues you may be experiencing. The unique shape of the TPR promotes a neutral spine position, i.e. the natural position of the spine in which all three curves are in proper alignment, say its creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $55 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the TPR campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the TPR natural pain relief system project play the promotional video below.

“The Trigger Point Rocker is a patent-pending device that combines my hands-on clinical experience with thousands of screaming backs, plus the science behind myofacial trigger points on our bodies. After years of research, many prototypes and real feedback from beta testers, the “ahh moment” is coming to your home.”

“The TPR’s (Trigger Point Rocker’s) top two knobs work to target pressure points in the neck (suboccipital muscles) often correlated with the many hours spent looking at our phones/devices, sitting poorly at work or at home, and driving.”

“The second group of four knobs on the Trigger Point Rocker aim to target pressure points in the shoulders and upper back (thoracic spine). The tightness we experience in the shoulders and upper back is often correlated with hunching, computer/desk work, improper form while working out, carrying a child or a heavy purse. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the natural pain relief system, jump over to the official TPR crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

