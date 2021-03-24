Regal Cinemas will show 2021 movies alongside HBO Max

Regal Cinemas has announced that it will re-open US theaters on April 2nd with the release of Godzilla vs. Kong. Then on April 16th comes New Line’s Mortal Kombat. The chain’s parent Cineworld has also struck a deal with Warner Bros. to show its 2021 releases at the same time they’re released on HBO Max. Starting in 2022, Cineworld will have a 45-day exclusivity window before titles are released on streaming services. This is great for movie fans.

Warner Bros. had already said that it would release new movies simultaneously on HBO Max and at theater chains, eliminating the exclusivity window that cinemas usually have in place.

In Cineworld’s second-largest market, the UK, Warner Bros. has agreed to an exclusive 31 day theatrical window once cinemas open in May. This would extend to 45 days for movies that hit agreed-upon box office revenues.

“We are very happy for the agreement with Warner Bros. This agreement shows the studio’s commitment to the theatrical business and we see this agreement as an important milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros.,” said Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger.

Thanks in part to the coronavirus, Cineworld had closed 536 Regal theaters in the US and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse salons in the UK. It opened some theaters late last year, but quickly closed them again. Now cinemas are hopeful that they can re-open and it will be permanent.

Source Engadget

