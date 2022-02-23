Reels Are Coming To The Facebook App

When Snapchat was at the height of its popularity, Meta-owned Instagram announced a feature similar to Snapchat Stories and it actually became a hit. Then when TikTok started to gain traction, Instagram announced a similar feature called Reels, and since Meta owns both Facebook and Instagram, it is not surprising that Reels will be coming to Facebook as well. I think we all saw this coming.

In case you don’t know, Reels is basically the same concept as TikTok’s videos. Users can film short videos of themselves dancing to songs, adding fun and unique effects, as well as remixing other Reels to create collaborations. You know the drill. It used to be a feature only available on Instagram, but soon Facebook users can see it as well.

Facebook says, “You can share public reels to Stories on Facebook, making it easy to share favorite reels with friends and giving creators more visibility and reach. You’ll also be able to create reels from existing public stories.” FB also says that Reels will be available in the Watch tab, and also at the top of your feed, similar to Facebook’s Stories.

Facebook will also recommend Reels inside of your feed, so users will be able to discover even more content. Since Instagram’s Stories eventually found its way onto Facebook, we can’t say this is a surprise.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

