Reddit To Shut down Dubsmash In February 2022

With TikTok being so popular, it’s not surprising to see other companies attempting to jump on the bandwagon with services similar to it. In Reddit’s case, a year ago, back in December 2020, they announced that they would be acquiring Dubsmash, a TikTok competitor in hopes that they would be able to link it up to its platform.

At the time, the app would continue to exist on its own separate from Reddit, but that will no longer be the case. In an announcement by Reddit, on February 2022, they will be shutting Dubsmash down. So it will no longer be available from the app stores it was available on, and the app will also stop working. So if you liked it, this is bad news.

But, this doesn’t mean that Reddit is giving up on a TikTok competitor. They will be taking Dubsmash and integrating its features into the Reddit app itself. Reddit says, “Since joining, the Dubsmash team has been working to integrate their innovative video creation tools into Reddit — with a goal of empowering Reddit’s own creators to express themselves in original ways that are authentic to our communities.”

So instead of users using Dubsmash as a standalone app, they will now need to use the main app. This will also draw users onto the Reddit platform if they weren’t on it already, so it is a good thing.

Source Ubergizmo

