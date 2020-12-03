Reddit Reveals Daily Active User Count

Reddit is the ultimate internet forum. With old internet forums, you’d have to go to various websites and try to find the one that you want. However, Reddit has put it all together, and also created a news feed where you can get updates on what people are posting across all the subreddits you follow. The question is, how many people are using Reddit on a daily basis? Now we have an idea.

For the first time ever, Reddit has disclosed to The Wall Street Journal that they are averaging 52 million daily active users. So every day, 52 million people around the world are logging into Reddit and using it. While this might seem like a massive number, other platforms like Twitter and Facebook have even larger numbers. But it is still impressive.

Twitter has about 187 million daily active users, while Facebook has 1.82 billion daily active users. While Reddit is pretty far behind, it isn’t the same kind of site. Reddit has not disclosed these numbers in the past, so it’s still rather interesting. I wonder why they decided to out these numbers now. You have to wonder if this will grow and in how long of a time period if it does.

Source Ubergizmo

