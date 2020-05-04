Reddit Launches New Chat Rooms

Previously, if you wanted to chat with users on a subreddit, you needed to message them individually or hop onto a Discord channel. However, to keep users on its website longer, Reddit has announced a new feature called “Start Chatting” which brings chat rooms to subreddits.

This isn’t a chat room for the entire subreddit to participate in though. If you are in popular subreddits with thousands of users online at a time, this could be chaotic. Instead, this feature will allow small groups of users on a subreddit to chat with each other. All you need to do is flag yourself as interested to “start chatting” and you will be randomly grouped with other users.

Unlike posts made on Reddit, moderators will not be able to police or control these chat rooms though. This can be problematic since it could allow users to chat about things that might violate or go against that subreddit’s rules. However, Reddit does have tools in place to allow users in those chat rooms to report messages and to block other users if they are being harassed.

This is not Reddit’s first foray into chat rooms. The company tried something similar back in 2018, but now it looks like they will be taking a different approach. The feature should be rolling out to users in the next few weeks time.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals