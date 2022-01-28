Reddit Is Testing Allowing NFTs In Profile Pictures

Some think that if there is one thing that is really holding NFTs back from exploding into the mainstream it is the lack of support from major tech companies, but all of that may change very soon. This is because Reddit has confirmed that they are testing allowing users to show their NFTs in their profile pictures.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt said, “We’re always exploring ways to provide value for users and communities on Reddit. At the moment we’re testing the ability to use NFTs as profile pictures (avatars) and verify ownership. It’s a small, internal test and no decisions have been made about expanding or rolling out the capability.”

Twitter also recently announced that users who are subscribed to the Twitter Blue service will be able to use NFTs in their profile pictures. We also recently heard that Facebook and Instagram are exploring the use of NFTs in a similar way.

NFTs are pretty popular, but having the support from more mainstream platforms like Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram, would go a long way in introducing it to other people who might not know about it, or who might be skeptical about NFTs.

Source: Ubergizmo

Image Credit: Techcrunch

