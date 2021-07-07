Easily recover deleted iPhone photos and video from the last 30 days

If you have accidentally deleted a video or photos from your iPhone, all is not lost as there is an easy recovery process that allows you to get them back if you are quick. When you delete photos on your iPhone, iPad or iOS device they go to your “Recently Deleted” album for 30 days, however after 30 days they will be permanently deleted and you will no longer be able to recover them. For this reason is always wise to set up an automatic iPhone backup process perhaps using Apple’s iCloud backup service which is easy to set up and make sure all your important documents, photos, videos and contacts are saved automatically to a location off your iPhone.

One other point worth remembering with regards to photos on your iPhone, is if you use iCloud Photos and delete photos and videos from one of your iOS devices, the photos and videos will also be deleted on your other iOS devices simultaneously.

How to recover your deleted iPhone photos and videos

If you have inadvertently deleted one of your favorite videos or photographs from your iPhone in the last 30 days this quick guide will show you how to access the Recently Deleted album on your iPhone, where you can recover your deleted media safely.

Firstly open the Photos app on your iPhone and tap the “Albums” tab. Scroll to the bottom of the Albums page and under Utilities you will see a tab labelled “Recently Deleted” as highlighted by the yellow rectangle in the image below. Select this and you will be presented with all the photographs and video that can be successfully recovered, with indications on each how long you have left before the media is permanently deleted. Apple states at the bottom of this screen that this deletion process may take up to 40 days.

In the top right-hand corner you will see a “Select” button, once pressed you can then select each photograph or video you would like to recover and then tap Recover at the bottom of the screen to start the recovery process. Recovered photos will automatically be put back into your main iPhone “All Photos” album. It is worth noting that any photos you permanently delete from the Recently Deleted album will be permanently deleted and will not be available to be recovered.

If you are still having problems recovering your deleted iPhone photos or video it might be worth contacting Apple support before you try anything else, just incase they might have a solution.

