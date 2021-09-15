Razer’s Wolverine V2 Chroma has interchangeable thumb sticks

Companies are starting to take console gaming more seriously than they used to. Especially when it comes to building headsets and controllers designed specially for Xbox and PlayStation systems. Razer’s been at the forefront of this for a few years now thanks to its Wolverine controllers. Like the new Wolverine v2 Chroma.

It isn’t just the addition of Razer Chroma RGB lighting that makes this an upgrade from last year’s V2. It keeps the two multifunction buttons at the top but now there are four triggers on the back too. These have 2-stage stop-switches that allow you to choose between a short and long pull distance depending on what type of game you’re playing at the moment.

Another new addition is the interchangeable thumb stick caps. The default sticks on most gamepads are short and concave, and Razer still gives you a pair of those in the box. But you can also swap in a tall, concave cap for sniping or a short, convex one for things like running-and-gunning. They come off easily. Just pull.

Naturally, all of this comes at a premium price. The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is selling for $150, which is a $50 increase over the regular V2.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals