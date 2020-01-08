Razer Unveils Pikachu Atheris Gaming Mouse

In the past, Razer has created some Pokemon-themed gaming accessories and it looks like the company is back with another collaboration and this time it is a new Pikachu mouse. This mouse is based on the Atheris and it is basically just a new paint job. Still, it is cool for Pokemon fans.

According to the Instagram post by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, this mouse is exclusive to China for the moment. “The Pikachu x Razer partnership has been pretty insane and we are taking it up a notch. The good news? A limited edition Pikachu x Razer Atheris. The bad news? It’s a China exclusive (trademarks and all that legal stuff I’m afraid) – but if you’ve got a pal in China, I’m sure he/she could hook you up!”

The Razer Atheris is a mouse designed to be used on the go with laptops. It is small enough to fit into your bag and Razer says that it offers up to 350 hours of battery life on a pair of AA batteries, so you should be able to use it for a long time before you need to switch batteries.

Nothing on the pricing of the Razer Pikachu Atheris, but it should be priced around whatever the regular version is being sold for in China.

Source Ubergizmo

